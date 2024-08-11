Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.34

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.34 and traded as high as C$26.79. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$26.57, with a volume of 14,597 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNF

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of C$562.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current year.

Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

About Leon’s Furniture

(Get Free Report)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.