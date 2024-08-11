LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,067.25

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $29,685.88 and approximately $2,067.25 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

