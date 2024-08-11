Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.25.

Leidos stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $144.21. 1,018,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,969. Leidos has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $202,191,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Leidos by 9,164.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after purchasing an additional 572,316 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Leidos by 1,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 138.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after buying an additional 300,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,540,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

