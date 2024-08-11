Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enhabit in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enhabit

Enhabit Price Performance

EHAB opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enhabit by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Enhabit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enhabit by 10.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,650.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.