Leerink Partnrs Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INSP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.79.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $193.23 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

