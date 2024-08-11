LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. LCNB has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LCNB by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 70.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LCNB by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

