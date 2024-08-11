LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
LCNB Price Performance
NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. LCNB has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.76.
LCNB Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.
About LCNB
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
