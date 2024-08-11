Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.45. 469,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,400. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

