Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67), Zacks reports. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.45. The stock had a trading volume of 469,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

