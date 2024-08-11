Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KURA. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Kura Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

