Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Kura Oncology’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.97. 1,107,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.88. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

