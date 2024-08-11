Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $177.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of KRYS opened at $182.17 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $911,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $3,182,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

