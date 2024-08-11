Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 1,988,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $17.84.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

