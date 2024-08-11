Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion. Koppers also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.600 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KOP

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of KOP stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 304,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Koppers has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $58.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.17 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.