Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.17 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Koppers updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.600 EPS.

Koppers Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 304,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,936. Koppers has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. The company has a market cap of $740.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $107,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,845,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $319,850 over the last 90 days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

