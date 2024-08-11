Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Koppers also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.60 EPS.

Koppers Stock Performance

Koppers stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,936. The firm has a market cap of $740.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. Koppers has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,597,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850 in the last ninety days. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

