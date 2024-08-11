Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 193.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kopin to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Kopin stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,346. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $100.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 94.96%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

