Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 94.96% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. 283,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,346. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.64. Kopin has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.82.

Several analysts have commented on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

