Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Announces Dividend of $0.42 (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4245 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at €32.83 ($36.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.17 and a 200 day moving average of €30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €27.51 ($30.23) and a 52-week high of €34.41 ($37.81).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported €0.64 ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of €23.59 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

