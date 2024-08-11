Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kirby alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kirby

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. Kirby has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kirby will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kirby by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.