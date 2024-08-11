Kinovo (LON:KINO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.21) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s current price.

KINO traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 75 ($0.96). 152,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,654. The company has a market cap of £47.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,071.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.13. Kinovo has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

