Kinovo (LON:KINO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.21) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s current price.
Kinovo Price Performance
KINO traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 75 ($0.96). 152,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,654. The company has a market cap of £47.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,071.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.13. Kinovo has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.
Kinovo Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kinovo
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.