Kingstone Companies (KINS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.77 million during the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of KINS opened at $7.35 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 million, a P/E ratio of -735,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KINS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

