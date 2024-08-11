Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,684. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.31.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.