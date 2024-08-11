KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $0.57 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,938.56 or 0.96432728 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007498 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0142711 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.