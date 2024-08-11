Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.59. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

