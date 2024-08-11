KeyCorp Raises ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $147.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.33.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $152.71. 567,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $153.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 66,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 51,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

