KeyCorp Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $100.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Get Synaptics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SYNA

Synaptics Stock Performance

Synaptics stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. 703,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,247. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $67.83 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.