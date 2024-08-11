KeyCorp Lowers Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $50.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

Papa Johns International stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,342. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Papa Johns International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 396.0% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Papa Johns International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 232,177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Papa Johns International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Papa Johns International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

