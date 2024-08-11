Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KVUE. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.64.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Down 1.1 %

Kenvue stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,636,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,304,982. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 1,748.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 196,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,271 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Kenvue by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 299,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 102,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 250,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.