Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 294,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,846. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $690.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

