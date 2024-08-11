Kava Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $363.81 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $363.81 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00035459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,775 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

