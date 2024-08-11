Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.80.

NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. 329,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $360,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,081 shares of company stock worth $1,237,898. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 54,839 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

