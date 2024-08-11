JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $724.92

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 724.92 ($9.26) and traded as high as GBX 728 ($9.30). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 728 ($9.30), with a volume of 17,076 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £409.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,577.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 724.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 701.70.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

