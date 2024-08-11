JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $125.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.57.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $195.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

