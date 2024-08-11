JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,400.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,998.33.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded up $14.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,883.62. 232,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,967. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,660.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,625.88. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $1,909.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.