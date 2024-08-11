JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $66.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

IDYA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. 560,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,210. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.87. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

