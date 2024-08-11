JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $59.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RDDT has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Reddit Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of RDDT stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,509,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,880. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12. Reddit has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reddit will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,283,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

