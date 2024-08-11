JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $85.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.45.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $77.59. 2,576,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,733. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

