Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) PT Raised to $250.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.20. 203,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $254.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.97.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

