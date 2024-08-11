Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $238.20. The company had a trading volume of 203,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,495. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.29 and a 200-day moving average of $197.97. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $254.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

