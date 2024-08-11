JMP Securities Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nevro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NVRO traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 1,729,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 341,343 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nevro by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Nevro by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Nevro by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

