J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

JJSF traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,806. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $176.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.61.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 66.22%.

In related news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

