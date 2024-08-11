JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 600,662 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.79. 3,662,888 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

