JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 103 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.64. 1,113,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.66 and its 200-day moving average is $341.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

