JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $30.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $20,505,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $20,505,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,107 shares of company stock worth $9,513,787. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.