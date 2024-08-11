JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FROG. Barclays began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

FROG stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. 3,122,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $2,983,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 48,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.