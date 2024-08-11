JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FROG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get JFrog alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. 3,122,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $79,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,744,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,959,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,984,794.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,744,892 shares in the company, valued at $237,959,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.