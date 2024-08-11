Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$36.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JWEL. TD Securities upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.36.

JWEL traded down C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$31.57. 40,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.53. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$22.10 and a 52-week high of C$33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 92.68%.

In related news, Director Tania M. Clarke purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

