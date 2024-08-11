James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT Lowered to $11.00 at JMP Securities

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

James River Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JRVR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. 311,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,399. The firm has a market cap of $275.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.16. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.39 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

