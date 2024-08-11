James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JRVR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point decreased their target price on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.17.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 311,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,399. James River Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $275.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.16.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 24,641.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

