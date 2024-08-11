Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JACK. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.76.

JACK stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $88.36.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

